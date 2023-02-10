Justin Fields Has 1 Request For Bears Front Office

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in this April's NFL Draft.

In the rare position of not necessarily needing a quarterback with their top pick, Chicago has been rumored to go in several different directions.

Some have said the franchise should take the best player available, which would likely be Georgia's Jalen Carter or Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. Others have instead suggested that Chicago move off the pick to collect more draft capital.

Regardless of what the Bears plan to do this April, quarterback Justin Fields would simply like to be included in the conversations.

During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this Thursday, Fields noted that the Bears haven't told him how they'll be approaching the No. 1 pick.

While Fields did say that "It's a business" and "I totally understand [the Bears' decision]," he also claimed that he'd like to be in the loop if they scout other quarterbacks.

"Everyone would love honesty in the process," Fields said.

The Bears' quarterback was one of the most polarizing in the NFL in 2022.

Fields completed just over 60 percent of his attempts for 2,242 passing yards; however, his rushing ability certainly put the NFL world on notice. He led the NFL in yards per rushing attempt (7.1) this past season and tallied 1,143 yards and eight more touchdowns on the ground.

It'll certainly be interesting to see what Chicago does with the No. 1 pick, given the countless options there and in a potential move-back scenario.

The Bears will officially be on the clock Thursday, April 27th.