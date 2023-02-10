Open in App
Virginia State
WAVY News 10

Super Bowl fans reminded not to drink and drive ahead of game

By Aime-Lynne Perez,

7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – If your Super Bowl plans involve drinking, be sure to send in a designated driver for your game-winning drive home.

Virginia State Police said that’s the only play to run, and that it’ll be a guaranteed loss if you choose to drive home drunk Sunday, or on any other day.

State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle said in a statement that “making the choice to drive home impaired … is the wrong way to celebrate.”

“If someone makes the choice to drive impaired, then they also run the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI,” Settle said.

Settle said the choice to drive intoxicated comes with the potential for “deadly consequences for you, your passengers and every other motorist sharing the road with you.”

State Police are partnering with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program to patrol high-traffic areas Feb. 12. Last year on Super Bowl Sunday, there were 36 alcohol-related crashes resulting in 15 injured and two dead across Virginia, State Police said.

Those planning to drink during the Super Bowl or other occasion should designate a sober driver, call a sober friend for a ride home, stay the night if at a house party or use an Uber, Lyft, cab or other form of public transportation, State Police said. Those hosting parties should ensure guests have sober transportation options and are advised to stop serving alcohol by the end of the third quarter.

State Police remind people that those caught drinking and driving potentially face jail time, losing their driver’s license and vehicle, and spending “up to $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

