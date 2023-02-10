Turkish community piles up donations to help those impacted by recent earthquake

The Turkish community in Brooklyn is bringing in tons of donations to help those impacted by Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and neighboring Syria.

In the front lobby of Brooklyn Amity School, boxes and bags line the floors, with each one headed to Turkey – but they’re only a fraction of the donations received so far

Hours after the earthquake took place, the Turkish Cultural Center in Brooklyn put out the call for donations. They store everything at Café Gossip.

The cultural center has handfuls of volunteers arrive daily to help transport and organize the goods that get dropped off at the Brooklyn Amity School, and they say they’ve sent over enough goods to fill dozens of U-Haul trucks.

Of the nonprofit, at least 100 members had family members who were directly impacted by the earthquake.