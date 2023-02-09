Read full article on original website
California Takes Down Coordinated Multi-State Retail Theft Crime Ring
SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Forces, expanded by Governor Newsom in 2022, alongside multiple law enforcement agencies, announced the takedown of an organized retail theft ring responsible for the theft of more than $1 million worth of goods from Apple stores throughout multiple counties in California and beyond.
