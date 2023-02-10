Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

‘I can’t give up on him,’ Missing endangered man was arrested, released by Las Vegas police, family was not notified

By Victoria Saha,

7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mom is clinging to hope that her autistic and bipolar son who has been missing for nearly two weeks, is found safe.

Collin Best, 26, was reported missing on Jan. 28 by his mother and legal guardian, Jennifer Best. Best said that the longer her son goes without medication his mental capacity will diminish.

“I can’t give up on him, he is my son,” Best said.

Best reported Collin missing on the morning of Jan. 28. However, court records show Collin was actually arrested that very same night by police and brought to the Clark County Detention Center, and then released a few hours later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOdwv_0kiRjsBn00
Collin Best, 26, missing since Jan. 28, 2023

“Is he safe, is he alive I have no idea,” Best said.

Collin’s mom and his aunt Michelle Mullins have been handing out fliers at every corner and talking to every person possible to find Collin.

According to Best, Collin called her in the middle of the night on Jan. 27 for a ride. However, after he did not show up she knew something wasn’t right.

Documents show Collin was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.

“He wouldn’t give them his name and I already let them know he is missing he is not going to know his name after a few hours,” Best said.

By the time Collin was arrested he was without his meds for a whole day.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFzIh_0kiRjsBn00
    Collin Best, 26, missing since Jan. 28, 2023
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lytsy_0kiRjsBn00
    Collin Best, 26, missing since Jan. 28, 2023
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkEmz_0kiRjsBn00
    Collin Best, 26, missing since Jan. 28, 2023

Best said she was told by detectives that Collin was released around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. She said she didn’t know about any of this until she followed up about her missing son.

“You literally just lost my son,” Best said. “I was very angry.”

When asked where she thought Metro went wrong in this situation, Best responded, “Everywhere I mean once they located him on Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard they should have contacted me because I am the guardian.”

Best said she wanted police to track him using the street cameras across from the CCDC.

“I was confident they would find him,” Best said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9qAd_0kiRjsBn00
Collin Best, 26, missing since Jan. 28, 2023

For now, Collin’s mom and aunt will continue to scout every possible lead until Collin is back home safe.

“We have had very little rest because we can miss him and we don’t want to miss him,” Mullins said.

8 News Now reached out to Metro Police to see why they didn’t contact Collin’s mom when they arrested him and how they are handling this case right now.

“LVMPD Missing Person detectives are actively seeking Collin Best. Detectives have partnered with other organizations to help locate Mr. Best.  The detectives have been in contact with Mr. Best’s mother during this process.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer

If you have seen Collin or know about his whereabouts, please call Metro Police right away.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas police release video of suspect involved in August homicide
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Man accused in killing of Las Vegas police officer pleads not guilty
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Family of Las Vegas detective killed by fallen highway beam files wrongful death lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Most Popular
Teen accused in death of man found near south Las Vegas residence
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at Walmart parking lot
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Las Vegas man arrested after woman thrown from car’s hood placed on life support
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police warn of scam calls from spoofed LVMPD numbers
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man, woman accused in robbery at east Las Vegas valley business
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas man arrested 5 months later for west valley hit-and-run
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
North Las Vegas makes catalytic converter possession illegal, with exceptions
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Suspected Las Vegas bus stop killer was out on probation for threatening woman with knife
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
17-year-old arrested as second suspect in December homicide
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man injured in southwest Las Vegas scooter crash
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Bicyclist dies months after being hit by car, Las Vegas police say
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
New ordinance hopes to combat catalytic converter thefts in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
North Las Vegas to introduce new catalytic converter rule
North Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Former LVMPD corrections officer found dead in south Las Vegas valley house fire
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
CCSD superintendent leaves scene of car crash before police arrive
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man accused of stealing items worth more than $6K from hardware businesses
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Search for missing man continues with $10K reward offered after Las Vegas police arrest, release him
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Ongoing neighborhood dispute leads to shooting in west Las Vegas, police say
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Trio accused of holding local teen hostage indicted on 28 charges
North Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Man sentenced in death of Army vet girlfriend whose remains found in desert near Las Vegas
Farmington, NM20 hours ago
Nye County Sheriff arrests Indiana man on charges of robbery, burglary
Pahrump, NV1 day ago
Family of LVMPD Detective Justin Terry filing wrongful death lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
CCSD teacher wants to clear his name after arrest leads to no charges
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Ongoing neighborhood dispute in Spring Valley area leaves one shot, police say
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Investigation underway for drive-by shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
FBI: Las Vegas locals become victim of ‘pig butchering’ crypto scam
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy