Palmdale, CA.-Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are seeking assistance in locating the above missing person. Missing person, Michael Eaton, was last seen on February 10, 2023, at 12:50pm, on the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster. Mr. Eaton is legally blind and diagnosed with diabetes. The missing person's family is concerned for his well-being. Any information, please contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO