Read full article on original website
Related
avdailynews.com
Help Locate Missing Person Michael Eaton
Palmdale, CA.-Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are seeking assistance in locating the above missing person. Missing person, Michael Eaton, was last seen on February 10, 2023, at 12:50pm, on the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster. Mr. Eaton is legally blind and diagnosed with diabetes. The missing person's family is concerned for his well-being. Any information, please contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.
avdailynews.com
Valentine Event fun at the Park
Lake Los Angeles – It was a packed house on Friday evening, February 10 at Sorensen Park with kids and their families celebrating Valentine’s Day. 33 kids, their parents and friends enjoyed heart shaped cookies and other food treats as games were played by everyone. Musical chairs got...
Comments / 0