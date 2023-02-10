Bulls Lay an Egg as Another NBA Trade Deadline Passes Them By

Mediocrity is "not okay" with Arturas Karnisovas, yet the middling Bulls stood pat while teams around them made moves to improve.

This is a joke, right? It just has to be, right?!? It's not. The Chicago Bulls decided to keep their roster intact as the NBA trade deadline passed them by. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas spoke at a press conference afterward and explained the decision to stand pat at the deadline.

Karnisovas said the Bulls were active in discussions but didn't see any deals that would improve the current group of players.

"Mediocrity and average is not okay with us," he added.

Well damn, Arturas. You could have fooled me! Are you sure you're not okay with mediocrity and average? This team is on the struggle bus. They currently hold the ninth seed in what should be a competitive season.

The Bulls remained quiet at the deadline while the teams around them — ones they will be competing with to make the play-in tournament — made moves to improve. Atlanta got better, New York got better, and Toronto got better.

The Chicago Bulls have 28 games remaining on the schedule. Karnisovas will evaluate the team over the final stretch of the season and go into the offseason with a plethora of questions surrounding the roster. He did say that he still excepts the team to make the postseason. However, today's inactivity likely means a play-in berth or first-round exit is in the cards.

