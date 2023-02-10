Accessible Travel: Conference in Lincoln City

The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce will host the Accessible Travel Conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 3 p.m. at Chinook Winds Seafood Grill, located at 1501 NW 40th Street in Lincoln City.

Conference attendees will learn about the untapped market of disabled travelers. The event will help businesses and communities become more welcoming and accessible to travelers with disabilities, their families, and their companions.

Keynote speaker Syren Nagakyrie (they/them) is the founder of Disabled Hikers and a longtime disabled activist and community builder. The group is committed to an outdoors culture transformed by representation, accessibility, and justice for disabled and all other marginalized outdoors people, according to a release from the Chamber.

Other conference sessions include:

Increasing Accessibility, One Beach at a Time with Jeanne Sprague, Director, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation and Ed Dreistadt, Director, Explore Lincoln City

How to Build and Promote Accessible Travel Experiences, with Wheel the World Americans with Disabilities Act: Legalities & Beyond with Josh Zantello, Zantello Law Group and Lesley Ogden, CEO, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, and

Helena Kesch, Oregon State Parks ADA and Tribal Relations Coordinator

Never Give Up with Brittney Sorenson, former CAN/RA for Frontier Rehabilitation Center, Longview, Washington

“We are proud to host the Lincoln City Accessible Travel Conference,” Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres said. “Our stellar speakers will cover timely and important topics for anyone with a tourism-related business.”

Event sponsors include Explore Lincoln City, NW Natural, Oregon State Credit Union, and Charlotte Lehto Farmers Insurance.

Registration for the conference is open. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased using the link below:

Accessible Travel Conference - Feb 10, 2023 (lincolncitychamber.com)