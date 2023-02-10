FBI agents warn people of “romance scams” during Valentine’s Day season

Love is in the air and crooks know it. Pittsburgh FBI agents say criminals have been targeting local people ahead of Valentine’s Day.

As Valentine’s Day approaches the FBI is putting out a warning about the rise of so-called “romance scams.”

Dating apps, websites, chat rooms and other social media have all led to a growing risk of you being the target of a romance scam.

“They utilize these types of holidays Christmas, Valentine’s Day and birthdays they will find out as much information as they can and take advantage based on what they can find out and research,” said FBI assistant special agent in charge, Chris Giordano.

The FBI in Pittsburgh says last year 177 people in Western PA lost more than $3.7 million in romance scams. Nationwide there were roughly 19,000 victims who reported losses of more than $700 million.

Unfortunately, a lot of people doing this are overseas.

Romance scammers often create fake profiles on dating sites and apps.

If you do develop a relationship online the FBI suggests you research photos and profiles, never share your financial information, do not blindly believe stories of tragedies, injuries, or other hardships and to not allow yourself to be isolated from family and friends.

“When you meet individuals on the internet, trust but verify, always do that,” said Giordano. “They are going to use everything they find against you, then they’re going to start building that trust and take that trust and use it against you.”

Victims may be hesitant to report being taken advantage of due to embarrassment or shame. It is important to remember romance scams can happen to anyone at any time.

If you or a family member has fallen victim the FBI urges you to file a complaint through its internet crime complaint center.

