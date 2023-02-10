John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Mega

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House .

He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.

But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin , 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two months after buying her daughters' way into college. Barely a year later, his buddy, Bob Saget — aka Full House daddy Danny Tanner — died from a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 65.

More recently, Candace Cameron Bure , 46, was accused of bashing gay and transgender people by promising her new programming partnership with the Great American Family Channel will "keep traditional marriage at the core."

Her choice of words struck a chord with her onscreen little sister Jodie Sweetin , who publicly showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community following Candace's conservative comment.

According to Stamos' friend, the actor has had a hard time watching his TV family unravel before the public.

"Losing Bob and seeing his other co-stars' lives take strange turns have really been tough on him," the pal said.

While Stamos publicly went to bat for Loughlin, he's stayed silent on Candace's latest anti-LGBTQ scandal — allegedly learning his lesson after sticking up for his TV wife.

"Johny loves Candace but he caught a lot of crap for defending Lori," explained the insider.

Stamos is allegedly distraught that he can't pull everyone together.

"John has always wanted everything to be perfect for his TV family," the friend stated. "He's devastated it's turned upside down."

Stamos was a fan favorite on the eight-season-running sitcom that followed Danny Tanner navigating parenthood as a single father of three daughters after his wife died.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The show also featured Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey), Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), Scott Weinger (Steve Hale), and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen , who shared the role of Tanner's youngest child Michelle.

The Olsen twins did not join their TV family for the 2016 reboot. Netflix canceled the show without warning after five seasons in 2020.