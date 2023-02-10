Ex-'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes 'Distraught' After Being 'Portrayed As A Predator' Over Affair Allegations With ABC Employees

Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, were both legally married when their affair was exposed after photos of the co-hosts on a romantic weekend getaway surfaced in November 2022. The couple had allegedly been together since August of last year.
As RadarOnline.com reported , the lovers were cut loose from ABC after an internal investigation was conducted into the relationship. The accusations unearthed other inappropriate relationships that Holmes allegedly had with additional ABC News employees .
The associate producer said of the alleged hookup that at the time, she "didn’t even think about power dynamics " due to the alleged inappropriate culture of the network.
Other allegations have involved an ABC employee that was close with Robach — and she even confided in the former host about her affair with Holmes.
GMA producer Natasha Singh allegedly began a three-year relationship with Holmes while they were both married in 2016.
However, a source close to Robach denied that she had longstanding knowledge of Singh and Holmes' alleged relationship. The insider claimed that "Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages."
