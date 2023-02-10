Ex-'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes 'Distraught' After Being 'Portrayed As A Predator' Over Affair Allegations With ABC Employees

mega

Ousted Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes is reportedly "distraught" over being "portrayed as a predator" after allegations of several alleged extramarital affairs came to light amid his scandalous relationship with married co-host Amy Robach , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, were both legally married when their affair was exposed after photos of the co-hosts on a romantic weekend getaway surfaced in November 2022. The couple had allegedly been together since August of last year.

As RadarOnline.com reported , the lovers were cut loose from ABC after an internal investigation was conducted into the relationship. The accusations unearthed other inappropriate relationships that Holmes allegedly had with additional ABC News employees .

After being dumped by the news network, the co-hosts have scrambled to find new gigs .

While Robach walked away from GMA with a larger settlement than her beau, Holmes was allegedly left distraught over the future of his broadcasting career amid the scandalous allegations against him.

A source close to the former ABC host revealed his turmoil in the wake of his controversial workplace romance.

"He’s distraught … completely distraught. He has a daughter ," the insider revealed to Page Six . "He hates that he’s been painted as this predator."

The pal elaborated that behind Holmes' brave face, he struggled with overwhelming media reports of his alleged behavior with former co-workers .

Holmes with his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig. mega

" You’d never suspect anything was going on," the source said of Holmes.

Since his relationship with Robach was made public, at least four additional women came forward to allege they also had affairs with the news host when they were his subordinates .

One of which was a woman who gave an interview to The Cut under the pseudonym "Sascha."

Sascha alleged that she had sex with Holmes in his office .

The associate producer said of the alleged hookup that at the time, she "didn’t even think about power dynamics " due to the alleged inappropriate culture of the network.

Other allegations have involved an ABC employee that was close with Robach — and she even confided in the former host about her affair with Holmes.

GMA producer Natasha Singh allegedly began a three-year relationship with Holmes while they were both married in 2016.

However, a source close to Robach denied that she had longstanding knowledge of Singh and Holmes' alleged relationship. The insider claimed that "Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages."