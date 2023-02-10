Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network

mega

Nearly two years since she left her post at CNN , former anchor Brooke Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband James Fletcher , RadarOnline.com has learned.

In May 2018, Baldwin, 43, married the British producer and director when she was a featured anchor on the cable news network.

According to court documents, the former anchor filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. Baldwin issued a statement on her decision to end her marriage.

"After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways," Baldwin told The Post .

Baldwin added that the years she spent married to Fletcher were some of the most "defining and awakening years" of her life.

"Our time together has been some of the most precious, defining, and awakening years of my life," Baldwin continued. "I wish him nothing but the best as he begins this new chapter."

The timeline of her marriage overlapped with a terrifying public battle with COVID-19 — as well as her shocking exit from CNN , where she worked for 13 years.

Baldwin had no job prospects lined up when she announced that she was leaving her longtime employer in February 2021.

In a seething 2021 podcast interview, the ex-anchor claimed the network's male-dominated culture as her reason for stepping away from the news desk. Baldwin added that she was focused on a "fight for women’s stories ."

"The most influential anchors on our network, the highest-paid, are men," Baldwin said of her experience at CNN. " My bosses , my executives, are men. The person who oversees CNN Dayside is a man, and my executive producer for 10 years is a man. So I’ve been surrounded by a lot of men."

Adding to Baldwin's list of men at CNN was anchor Jake Tapper , who was chosen as her replacement.

Months prior to Baldwin's announcement that she was parting ways with CNN, Tapper was selected to replace her usual airtime in the month leading up to the 2020 election.

Baldwin tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2020 which took her weeks to recover from. The former news host reflected on her battle and her husband's unwavering support in an essay for her former employer.

Baldwin's essay shared how after she had distanced herself from Fletcher for safety reasons, it "became impossible" for him to stay away after her health took a downward turn.

"He began to hold me in those darker moments and let me cry, whispering: ‘Everything’s going to be all right," Baldwin said of Fletcher's comfort during that time.