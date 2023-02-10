Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network

"The most influential anchors on our network, the highest-paid, are men," Baldwin said of her experience at CNN. " My bosses , my executives, are men. The person who oversees CNN Dayside is a man, and my executive producer for 10 years is a man. So I’ve been surrounded by a lot of men."
Adding to Baldwin's list of men at CNN was anchor Jake Tapper , who was chosen as her replacement.
Baldwin tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2020 which took her weeks to recover from. The former news host reflected on her battle and her husband's unwavering support in an essay for her former employer.
Baldwin's essay shared how after she had distanced herself from Fletcher for safety reasons, it "became impossible" for him to stay away after her health took a downward turn.
"He began to hold me in those darker moments and let me cry, whispering: ‘Everything’s going to be all right," Baldwin said of Fletcher's comfort during that time.
