Penn Badgley Holds Intervention With Joe Goldberg in Funny Clip

The sit-down went about as well as you'd expect.

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of You , the show's lead actor, Penn Badgley , teased fans with a clip of himself trying to reason with the dark and dangerous personality he portrays.

In the new video, which Badgley, 36, called a "Me v Him Special," the actor records himself hosting an intervention with the one and only Joe Goldberg.

Introducing the conversation with a simple request for his homicidal character: "repeat after me, don't kill people," the camera then pans to Badgley in-character as Goldberg, who jokes , "Put 'em in a cage."

Clearly not the vibe Badgley was hoping for, he waves his arms signally to start over, "let's just try again," he tells Goldberg before repeating his initial statement with emphasis: "Don't kill people."

"Stalk 'em first?" Goldberg suggested, staring back at the actor. "Not quite what I'm saying," Badgley responds, a little more disgruntled than earlier.

"Sounds exactly the same to me," Goldberg said, shrugging off the actor's statements.

Eventually, Badgley gets the character to say the phrase by breaking it down word by word, but as soon as he attempts to have Goldberg put it all together, Joe has different plans, and the actor is forced to give up.

"This is too hard; I can't teach you," he said in a fury, walking away.

Fans, who highly anticipated the premiere of Season 4, quickly flooded the comments with their own thoughts about the special–and the new season.

"Will he ever learn?" one asked rhetorically.

"maybe jonathan moore can take a stab," the official You account added.

"Just started 4 seson.. you is one of the shows that dosn't dissapoint with newcoming [sic] seasons.. 👏💖💖💫," someone else gushed.

"There better also come a season 5🫶🏻," another hoped.

Season 4 of You is now streaming on Netflix –well, the first half, anyway. After the first five episodes, fans will have to wait until Mar. 9 for an additional five to be released.

