Arturas Karnisovas on if he expects Lonzo Ball to return this season: 'I don't know'

(670 The Score) It feels like it’s only a matter of time before the Bulls officially shut down injured guard Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the season.

The Bulls plan to give another update on the injured Ball when they return from the All-Star break, which spans the weekend of Feb. 18-19. Ball, 25, has been out all season after having an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee in late September. That marked the second surgery on his left knee in an eight-month stretch and third operation on it in his professional basketball career.

“I don’t know regarding Zo,” executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas told reporters Thursday evening when asked if he expected Ball to play this season. “I think he’s making small improvements, but we’re going to have more information probably post-All-Star weekend and we’re going to inform you of that.”

Ball hasn’t played in a game since January 2022. He has done jogging and treadmill work while also dunking from a standstill start. What he hasn’t done is any full-speed on-court work with hard cutting, as he has continued to experience knee discomfort to some degree when ramping up his activity. At no point in time this season have the Bulls put a timeline on Ball’s return, a signal of their great uncertainty about his health.

Ball played in 35 games last season, averaging 13 points and 5.1 assists while also shooting 42.3% from 3-point range on high volume. He’s the catalyst of the Bulls’ transition game, a superb passer and a strong defender. The Bulls have felt his loss, struggling at 26-28 this season.

