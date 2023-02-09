Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) and Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) are both poised to grow and make great long-term healthcare investments, but for different reasons. Geron, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is about to bring its first product to market, and it has the potential to be a blockbuster with applications in blood oncology and beyond. Idexx is more established and has grown revenue steadily. Its place in supplying diagnostic equipment and software to veterinarians has a big tailwind as the spending on pet care continues to grow.

10 HOURS AGO