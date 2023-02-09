Read full article on original website
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)
On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)
Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) and Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) are both poised to grow and make great long-term healthcare investments, but for different reasons. Geron, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is about to bring its first product to market, and it has the potential to be a blockbuster with applications in blood oncology and beyond. Idexx is more established and has grown revenue steadily. Its place in supplying diagnostic equipment and software to veterinarians has a big tailwind as the spending on pet care continues to grow.
Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Synopsys & FedEx
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel Corporation (INTC), Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) and FedEx Corporation (FDX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. MATADOR RESOURCES CO (MTDR) is a mid-cap value stock in...
Is IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) was launched on 05/16/2017, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by...
Best Stock To Buy: Ford Stock vs. GM Stock
Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) have decades of experience manufacturing and selling cars. That experience may serve as an advantage in the competition for electric vehicle (EV) dominance. This video will answer which stock is the better buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb....
This Logistics Stock Is Grabbing Tons of Market Share. Time to Buy?
XPO (NYSE: XPO) has transformed itself over the last two years, spinning off both GXO Logistics, its former contract logistics segment, and RXO, its former truck brokerage. The company made those moves primarily to unlock shareholder value because Chairman Brad Jacobs had long argued that the stock was undervalued due to a "conglomerate discount," since the company had no true publicly traded peers on the market.
How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
Why This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Could Supercharge Your Portfolio
Growth stocks aren't the only way to supercharge a portfolio. Dividend stocks can be an equally valuable way to grow your earnings, particularly if the company makes healthy dividend increases over time. One unstoppable stock on track for supersized growth with a long history of dividend increases is net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC).
Should Value Investors Buy Brinker International (EAT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)
Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
DAX Sees Modest Gains In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday as investors assessed the outlook for inflation and economic growth. Traders will monitor U.S. consumer price inflation data and retail sales figures due this week for a better understanding of how the Federal Reserve would pull off a soft landing.
Solana's "State of the Union" Reveals Why It's a Screaming Buy
On the final day of January, the founders of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) published what can best be called a "State of the Union" update. It laid out Solana's priorities for the year ahead, reiterated the key principles and values that are driving the development of the Solana blockchain, and highlighted a multitude of key projects that embody those principles and values. Perhaps most importantly of all, it offered a mea culpa for the events of last year.
Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses As Investors Brace For US Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Monday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory. It is feared that a stronger-than-expected inflation reading could force the Fed to get more hawkish. Last week,...
Why Twilio Stock Is Up Today
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is cutting about 17% of its workforce, its second round of layoffs since September, as part of a broader restructuring of the cloud communications software maker. It is a tough day for Twilio workers, but investors appear to believe the changes were necessary, sending Twilio shares up as much as 7% on Monday trading.
Top AI Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate and drive growth. It is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision-making, and language translation. AI has been making significant progress in recent years, due in part to advances in machine learning and data processing, and is poised to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail.
