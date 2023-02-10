Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

California man arrested by Oregon State Trooper, accused of having fentanyl in car

By Aimee Plante,

7 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Authorities say an Oregon State Trooper arrested a driver in Marion County on Tuesday morning after discovering the driver had fentanyl inside the car.

Oregon State Police say they arrested 18-year-old Arlin Barahon-Erazo from Oakland, California, at the Santiam Rest Area off Interstate 5 after locating approximately 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl powder inside his SUV.

Officers said the trooper, part of an OSP K-9 Team, conducted a vehicle search after suspecting criminal activity — though the activity was not specified in OSP’s press release.

