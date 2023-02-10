California man arrested by Oregon State Trooper, accused of having fentanyl in car

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Authorities say an Oregon State Trooper arrested a driver in Marion County on Tuesday morning after discovering the driver had fentanyl inside the car.
Oregon State Police say they arrested 18-year-old Arlin Barahon-Erazo from Oakland, California, at the Santiam Rest Area off Interstate 5 after locating approximately 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl powder inside his SUV. Teen arrested for robbing Wells Fargo in Gresham, police say
Officers said the trooper, part of an OSP K-9 Team, conducted a vehicle search after suspecting criminal activity — though the activity was not specified in OSP’s press release. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0