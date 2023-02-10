HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: For Feb. 10, 2023

Bronchos host rival Panthers

The visiting team has won the past three meetings and the Permian boys basketball team needs that trend to continue when it travels to face Odessa High at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Just four points, combined, separate the teams in the last three matchups.

The Panthers (16-12 overall, 3-5 in District 2-6A) need a victory to remain in playoff contention.

Odessa High (20-12, 5-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

The Bronchos won the first meeting, 50-49, on Jan. 27 at the Permian Fieldhouse.

OHS girls set

The Odessa High girls basketball team begins the Class 6A playoffs on the road Monday in El Paso.

The Lady Bronchos (19-16) finished fourth in District 2-6A and will face District 1-6A champion El Paso Franklin at 6 p.m. at Franklin H.S.

The Lady Cougars are 25-3 overall and were 16-0 in district play.

Take your mark

MIDLAND The high school track and field season kicks off with the Tall City Relays at 10 a.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The field events, along with the 3,200 meters, will be start the competition, with the running events beginning after all the field events are complete.

Permian, Odessa High, Midland High, Midland Legacy, Andrews, Abilene Cooper and Lubbock Monterey are expected to compete.

Pitching in

The Odessa High boys and girls soccer teams are back at Ratliff Stadium, while the Permian hits the road to Wolfforth Frenship for District 2-6A play Friday.

The Bronchos host Midland High, beginning with the boys game at 5:30 p.m., followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m.

Odessa High is 3-7-3 overall, 0-0-0-2 in district.

Midland High (10-0-0, 2-0-0-0) leads the standings, with Permian (11-3-1, 1-1-0-0) in second.

The Lady Bronchos (5-5-4, 1-0-0-1) are second in the standings, with Midland High (6-6-4, 0-0-1-1) in fifth.