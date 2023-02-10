Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
The Comeback

Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix

By Michael Dixon,

7 days ago
The NBA world was turned on its head early Thursday morning (or late Wednesday night out West) when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns . And at least one of his former teammates is interested in a reunion, provided he can secure a buyout from his current team.

On Thursday, veteran guard Reggie Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Hornets from the Los Angeles Clippers. Shortly after the trade, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Jackson and the Hornets “are likely to agree to a contract buyout.” Should that happen, Jackson is interested in reuniting with Durant , his former teammate with the Oklahoma City Thunder , in Phoenix.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report detailed Jackson’s interest in the Suns.

Jackson was drafted by the Thunder in 2011 and remained there until February 2015, when he was traded to the Detroit Pistons. Jackson served primarily as a backup for Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City. In his time with the Thunder, Jackson averaged 21.1 minutes with nine points and three assists per game. He shot 43.1% from the field, 28.8% on threes and 87.2% on free throws.

During this season with the Clippers, Jackson averaged 25.7 minutes per game with 10.9 points and 3.5 assists. He’s shot 41.8% from the field, 35% on threes and 92.4% from the free throw line.

