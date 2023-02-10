Waco High School to implement new safety measures

WACO, Texas — Waco High School is set to implement new safety measures, effective over the coming days.

The changes are in response to a recent number of incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, according to Sterlin McGruder, principal of Waco High School.

The changes will include a single point of entry for students starting Monday, Feb. 13 and an implementation of a clear backpack policy starting Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Metal detectors, increased canine unit visits, a stronger enforcement of student ID badges, and vape detectors installed in campus restrooms will also take place.

There will also be unannounced, random backpack checks by administration.

Similar measures will also be implemented at all Waco ISD secondary campuses.

In an email regarding these changes, Principal McGruder stated, "Thank you for your patience and support as we implement these additional safety measures. I am confident that they will make a difference for the students and staff at Waco High School."