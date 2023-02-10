Philadelphia artist creates mural ahead of Super Bowl 57

One artist in our area hopes her work with paint could create a prophecy and an Eagles victory on Sunday.

It's called "Bird feed" and if it looks familiar, that's because the artist also painted one of Tom Brady being carried away by an Eagle back in 2018.

Her name is Meg Saligman, she is a Philadelphia-based artist and creates these for fun!

As a devoted Eagles fan, she calls them "passion projects".

The new mural features not one but two people this time -- one is Andy Reid.

"He is riding the Eagle. The Eagle is not attacking him, but the Eagle is taking him away to 'loserland' on Monday. The gentleman in the talons is Patrick Mahomes and he is just getting carried away, and he is bobbling the ball, not even throwing it well. And he is gonna be a mess on Sunday. That's the prophecy here," said Saligman.

If you want to see it for yourself, the mural can be found at 501 South Street.