Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KZTV 10

HEB and Valero provides Corpus Christi funding to purchase new TOTUS cameras

By Davon Taylor,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzbFK_0kiRZ0lE00

You will soon be seeing some new camera systems coming around Coastal Bend to assist the Corpus Christi Police Department with the deterrence of crime in the city.

HEB and Valero donated funds to the Corpus Christi Police Department for the purchase of two TOTUS camera systems.

“Our goal is to always provide the police department with the tools that they need,” said Kevin Lassahn, the Vice President and General Manager of the Corpus Christi Valero.

Lassahn said that the believes that the cameras would help with protecting police officers and people around Coastal Bend.

“They came to us with this idea and this need so we and so we wanted to support them, and their request and they were the ones that drove this specific tool and why it’s important to public safety.”

The TOTUS surveillance cameras are operated by solar energy and are mobile, allowing police to focus on major incidents happening around the community.

Chief Mike Markle said that people can expect to see these cameras at many events throughout the Coastal Bend giving people an extra level of security.

“When camera systems are up, people behave differently,” said Chief Mike Markle of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

“Burglaries go down, that means fewer calls for us— your criminal incidents go down which means fewer calls for us… less work to do, safer areas, piece of equipment like this that is relatively expensive in the big picture have a great impact on deterrence.”

Police officers can be able to communicate with people through a speaker attached to the cameras.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX
2023 Corpus Christi Warrant Roundup to commence
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Corpus Christi resident faced difficulty with TxDOT in changing intersection
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Nearly 200 people died on Corpus Christi roads during 5 year period
Corpus Christi, TX17 hours ago
Most Popular
Mathis ISD Superintendent, police discuss special operation to ticket drivers who don't stop for buses
Mathis, TX15 hours ago
Investigation reveals 5 dead on Harbor Bridge from wrong-way drivers in 7 years
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
City announces updated plan to remove Packery Channel barge
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Warming centers open at La Retama Library Friday and Saturday
Corpus Christi, TX16 hours ago
Harbor Bridge wrong-way fatalities result in criminal and civil lawsuits
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Texas Roadhouse employees honor legacy of Je'Sani Smith by getting CPR certified
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Police in Portland risk their lives to stop wrong-way drivers
Portland, TX1 day ago
CCIA hosts TSA pre-check program event
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Urn found in the bay being returned to rightful family
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
2023 Municipal Court Warrant Roundup
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Woman faces arson charges after setting fire to a home in Mathis
Mathis, TX17 hours ago
Coast Guard seizes 600 pounds of illegally caught shark and fish near SPI
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Plea deal puts man behind bars for 40 years
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Man dead after shootout erupts on Ayers Street on Monday
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Nueces County Animal Services hosting month-long adoption event
Robstown, TX2 days ago
Two people arrested by U.S. Marshals for the murder of Isaac Garcia
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Police: Man shoots girlfriend, then himself inside a fast food restaurant
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Woman looks to find rightful owner of urn found in Corpus Christi Bay
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Port Aransas holds a citywide garage sale
Port Aransas, TX7 days ago
Wave of concern regarding public beach access bill
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Warming centers to open for cold weather; CCRTA will provide free rides
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Beeville man arrested for smuggling drugs and illegal immigrants following high speed chase in Kerr County
Beeville, TX4 days ago
African Soul International visits Del Mar College for Black History Month
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
GPISD dad says students used a 'Whip App' to taunt bi-racial daughter
Portland, TX7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy