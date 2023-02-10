Open in App
Paterson, NJ
See more from this location?
ABCNY

Staving off shutoff: Help for NJ homeowners with delinquent water bills

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oimm7_0kiRYPX700

A water company in New Jersey began shutting off spigots at hundreds of homes in the Passaic Valley this month, ending a two-year pandemic reprieve for customers with unpaid service bills.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda talked to homeowners about ways they can stave off the shutoff.

The threat of having her water cut off made Paterson resident Ana Garcia so scared that she rushed to the utility to pay her late bill in person. Coming up with more than $340 wasn't easy.

"The situation is very difficult," Garcia said.

Helping customers like her is the goal for city officials who say 7,500 customers of the Passaic Valley Water Commission in Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, are facing shutoff for being more than 67 days late on their water bills.

"We can assist those in need," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

Elected leaders want to get the word out that there are resources not being taking advantage of. Resources like the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program .

The $24 million federal grant offers a minimum of $2,000 and maximum of $4,000 for eligible customers. Yet only 100 Passaic Valley customers applied.

"At some point we have to consider shutoff and we kind of reached that point this January," Passaic Valley Water Commission Executive Director Jim Mueller said.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn man mailed ashes of person he's never met in bizarre mishap

Brooklyn resident Hamilton Leithauser was shocked to find a package in the mail containing the ashes of someone he's never met.

The executive director of the water commission says they'll be starting with accounts which owe the largest amounts and work their way down, targeting about 30 shutoffs per day.

The utility wants customers who are struggling to reach out before getting cut off but added they have a responsibility to collect since COVID relief ended.

"Just give us a call, we will work with them on no-interest payment plans, we are trying to ease the pain on them and also getting the delinquencies under control," Mueller said.

In December last year, there was 9,000 delinquent residential and commercial accounts and $14 million was owed.

Many Paterson residents say they didn't know about any assistance programs.

Iran Lisser runs the newly created office of financial empowerment
.

"It's a place where they can come in and talk to someone that specializes in working on your budget and working on looking at your credit and looking at your debt," Lisser said.

Residents like Garcia are counting on getting help. 7 On Your Side put her in touch with the water commission so she can get rid of late fees and stay current on her monthly bills.

Residents who are enrolled in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program can avoid the shutoff at least in the winter months until March 15.

Those eligible to have financial hardship, like job loss or illness, can apply by calling in the water commission or by going to the website
.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com . All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State
'RHONJ' star Jennifer Aydin joins Paterson in supporting Turkey after earthquake
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
New Jersey gym owner charged with breaking into clients' cars, stealing from them as they worked out
Midland Park, NJ1 day ago
Man killed in stabbing at high school basketball game in Trenton
Trenton, NJ4 hours ago
Most Popular
7 On Your Side: Long Island homeowner getting the energy rebate runaround
Mineola, NY17 hours ago
Panel approves $43M door locking and camera security system for NYC Public Schools
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Controversy over neighborhood hubs for food delivery workers in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY18 hours ago
Decade-long health concerns found where students suffered medical episodes at Long Island school
Smithtown, NY17 hours ago
Eviction 'floodgate' has opened in NYC due to rising rents, end of pandemic era rental aid
New York City, NY1 day ago
Some US cities adopt pilot program that sends EMTs, social workers to mental health 911 calls
New York City, NY1 day ago
Program offering free laundry aims to wash troubles away for students in Queens
Queens, NY17 hours ago
Metro-North train runs off end of track, crashes into fence in Connecticut
New Canaan, CT2 days ago
Spring-like weather throws curveball to New York City businesses
New York City, NY1 day ago
Funeral held for murdered NJ kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Family of NJ man found frozen to death suing rehabilitation facility in Teaneck
Teaneck, NJ2 days ago
NJ Transit bus crashes into cement truck injuring several people
Elizabeth, NJ3 days ago
Man killed in Whitestone house fire
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Paralyzed 18-year-old to get new home in Middletown after surviving Bronx crash
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Sen. Cory Booker to discuss earthquake relief efforts at Paterson Turkish mosque
Paterson, NJ4 hours ago
NYPD officers speak out after ushering kids to safety during U-Haul rampage in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Video: Officers rush to clear elementary students from street near U-Haul rampage in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
List of New York City Catholic schools that won't open for 2023-24 academic year
New York City, NY1 day ago
Students describe pain, fury at 1st school board meeting since 14-year-old's death
Bayville, NY12 hours ago
Thieves targeting car washes in Westchester County making off with luxury cars
Mamaroneck, NY1 day ago
Man in silver sedan shot 2 people in East New York, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Ewing schools return to classes after MSU gunman found with note threatening NJ schools
Ewing Township, NJ2 days ago
Dead whale spotted in shallow waters in Manasquan
Manasquan, NJ3 days ago
Suspect in deadly U-Haul rampage through Brooklyn held without bail, put on suicide watch
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Manhattan's 3rd legal marijuana dispensary opens amid NYC crackdown
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Ridgewood Board of Education approves later start time for high school students
Ridgewood, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy