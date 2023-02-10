Windy City Smokeout lineup announced, headliners include Darius Rucker, Zach Bryan

Do you like country music and barbeque? Then we have some news for you.

The Windy City Smokeout 2023 lineup has been announced!

The annual country music and barbeque festival will be held in the United Center parking lot from July 13 to 16.

This year's headliners are Zach Bryan on Thursday, Darius Rucker on Friday, Luke Bryan on Saturday and the Zac Brown Band on Sunday.

Other performers include Luke Grimes, Randy Rogers Band, American Aquarium, Chris Lane, Jackson Dean, Megan Moroney and more.