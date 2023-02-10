Rocket League Unveils New Super Bowl Event

Super Bowl Sunday is nearly upon us, and Rocket League players can celebrate the big game with a mix of new and returning content based on the NFL. The Super Bowl LVII Pack is available now for 650 credits, giving players access to a Referee Decal, and NFL Game Theme Player Anthem, and a Super Bowl LVII Goal Explosion. The Player Decals Bundle costs 700 credits and features designs based on two players in the Super Bowl this year. Boston Scott of the Philadelphia Eagles and Mecole Hardman Jr. of the Kansas City Chiefs are included, as is Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints... for some odd reason.

Of course, there are 30 NFL teams that didn't make the Super Bowl this year (like my beloved Buffalo Bills), and they'll still find something to enjoy thanks to the NFL Fan Pack. For 1000 Credits, the Fan Pack includes Decals, Banners, Antennas, and Toppers based on all 32 teams in the National Football League. The decals each come in Octane, Dominus, Fennec, and Breakout varieties.

As in previous Super Bowl events , players can expect to see the return of the Gridiron limited time mode. Players grab the football by touching it, and throw it by dodging. "Field goals" are achieved by tossing the ball into the goal, which earns the player 3 points. Carrying the ball into the net is considered the Rocket League equivalent of a touchdown, and earns the player 7 points.

All in all, this is looking like a fun way for Rocket League fans to celebrate the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII! The whole idea of a game based on soccer holding an event based on American football is kind of funny, but it's become a yearly tradition, much like the big game itself. Players can participate in the Gridiron LTM and find all of this content in all versions of Rocket League , which is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC .

Are you planning on checking out this LTM in Rocket League ? Are you excited about the Super Bowl this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!