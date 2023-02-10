Help with past-due utility bills still available in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads residents who need help with water and wastewater bills still have an opportunity to receive assistance.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program has funding available for households until Sept. 30 or when funds run out. The program, which is federally funded, was created to assist eligible households with a one-time payment equal to the amount of past-due bills, up to $2,500. To qualify for LIHWAP assistance, residents must have a water or wastewater balance that is past due and a gross household income below 150% of the federal poverty level based on household size.

If a household is enrolled in another assistance program — such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or veteran programs — it will also be eligible for the water assistance program.

To apply for LIHWAP relief, Hampton Roads residents can visit www.virginialihwap.com or call 888-373-9908.

