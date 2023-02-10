Open in App
Manatee County, FL
Deputies help free seagull entangled in plastic bag on Anna Maria Island

By Katlyn Brieskorn,

7 days ago

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies helped free a seagull that became entangled in a plastic bag earlier this week.

While working on Anna Maria Island, deputies found the bird with the bag around its wing and neck.

With the help of some kind citizens, they were able to remove the bag and free the bird.

“Please be mindful of your trash, especially when at our beautiful beaches!” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

