Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Donovan Mitchell expected back as Cavs face Pelicans

By Sportsnaut,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbXhw_0kiRWf3x00

The Cleveland Cavaliers expect to have their starting backcourt back on the floor when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) both sat out Wednesday’s 113-85 rout of the Detroit Pistons with minor ailments.

Mitchell, who will start in the upcoming All-Star Game, is averaging 26.8 points per game. Garland is contributing 22 points and 8.1 assists per game.

The Cavaliers didn’t miss either player while posting their fourth consecutive victory. Instead, they were led by frontcourt performers Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Allen scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and collected 16 rebounds — including nine on the offensive boards. Mobley added 19 points and eight rebounds.

“Jarrett did a great job of setting the tone,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “There was a bunch of extra-effort plays that he made where he was just outworking the guy in front of him. He was able to get offensive rebounds, and his teammates were finding him in the paint.

“And the same thing with Evan. They had opportunities to attack and were extremely aggressive.”

Cleveland didn’t make any significant moves before Thursday’s trade deadline though rumors were heavy that guard Caris LeVert might be on the way out.

But no deal materialized one day after LeVert was just 5-of-16 shooting while scoring 15 points against the Pistons.

“He knows we need him,” said Bickerstaff after Wednesday’s game, “and he knows how to get to his spots and what he’s capable of, so it’s not one of those things where he’s having a bad night and you just sit him down.”

The Cavaliers are looking to finish off a two-game regular-season sweep of the Pelicans. Cleveland registered a 113-103 home victory on Jan. 16 behind 30 points from Garland.

New Orleans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both missed that game due to injuries.

The injury-prone Williamson (hamstring) won’t be on the floor for the rematch and will miss his 20th consecutive game. Williamson also has been ruled out for the Pelicans’ final two games before the All-Star break and will also sit out the All-Star Game.

Williamson is averaging 26 points in 29 games. The fourth-year pro has played in just 114 games for New Orleans since being the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Ingram recently returned from a left big toe injury that sidelined him for two months and he appears to be regaining his form. He is averaging 30.3 points over the last three games on 36-of-66 shooting (54.5 percent), including back-to-back efforts of 35 and 30 points.

Ingram made 11 of 18 shots in the 30-point outing during Tuesday’s 116-107 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. It was the Pelicans’ third straight win after they lost 10 consecutive contests and 15 of their previous 18.

“Brandon, it’s a difference when he’s on the floor,” New Orleans coach Willie Green said after the victory over Atlanta. “He’s one of the best players in the game and we’re seeing it over and over. He’s starting to find his rhythm and when he does, he’s a tough cover.”

Ingram said his conditioning is back and that rates as a big help.

“I’m able to get my legs under me a little bit and figure out different things,” Ingram said. “I’m able to score the basketball, but I’m also able to look for the best shot on the floor.”

New Orleans made a minor deal before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, sending guard Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for guard Josh Richardson.

Richardson averaged 11.5 points in 42 games for the Spurs this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints linked to former No. 1 pick in free agency
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Most Popular
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contract: Thunder All-Star’s latest contract details
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Report: Ex-Suns owner gives out at least $5M in bonuses
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Big market NFL team interested in Ryan Tannehill
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Capitals F Carl Hagelin has another hip surgery
Washington, DC20 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks mock draft 2023: Building around Geno Smith
Seattle, WA3 hours ago
Teams ‘monitoring’ Boston Celtics and Grant Williams contract situation: 4 logical landing spots
Boston, MA2 days ago
No. 13 Gonzaga shows no mercy in rematch with Loyola Marymount
Spokane, WA10 hours ago
Top 25 roundup: Maryland dominates No. 3 Purdue in 2nd half
College Park, MD9 hours ago
Drew Peterson pours in 30 as USC crushes Cal
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
No. 16 Xavier hopes to avenge loss to skidding DePaul
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
No. 24 Providence aims to keep pace in Big East, faces Villanova
Providence, RI15 hours ago
Mavericks sign forward Justin Holiday
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Marcus Sasser’s big second half leads No. 2 Houston past SMU
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Disgraced former Phoenix Suns owner giving hundreds of ex-employees massive bonus checks
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Down 20 points early, Wizards bounce back to top Wolves
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
Maryland goes on extended run to hand No. 3 Purdue latest loss
College Park, MD14 hours ago
Suns, Clippers clash before welcoming All-Star break
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in talks with 4 teams ahead of likely buyout
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Big 12 battle: No. 5 Kansas relies on home cooking vs. No. 9 Baylor
Waco, TX17 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out after suffering ugly looking injury
Milwaukee, WI14 hours ago
Former NFL head coach Vance Joseph to interview for Eagles, Broncos coordinator openings
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons continue to be rumored as likely trade landing spot for superstar QB
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Panthers emerge as favorites to land QB Derek Carr
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
No. 1 Alabama out for bounce-back effort vs. Georgia
Tuscaloosa, AL15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy