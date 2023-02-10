Woonsocket Call

Faraday Future Announces the Receipt of First Payment From Recent Round of $135 Million Financing and Will Host a FFIE Global Investor Communications and Proxy Voting Webinar on Monday, February 13th By Woonsocket Call, 11 days ago

By Woonsocket Call, 11 days ago

The Company requests stockholders to vote in favor of the proposals at the February 28, 2023 special meeting and submit proxies in respect thereof. The ...