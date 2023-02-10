Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

Things to do in Chicago this weekend

By Rachel Pierson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4JMW_0kiRVH6q00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Looking for something to do? WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson offers this look at events this weekend across the Chicago region.

--The Chicago Auto Show is back at McCormick Place, showcasing the latest and greatest developments in the automotive industry. Now in its 115th year, the largest auto show in North America will have nearly 1,000 different vehicles on display. You’ll also find interactive exhibits that take you behind the wheel.

--Tradition, history, and creativity are the main ingredients for the University of Chicago Folk Festival. Treat your ears to two days of old-time, bluegrass, Irish and blues music and so much more.

--Escape the cold and head to the sunny isles of Greece this weekend. The Lincoln Square Winter GreekFest features authentic Greek food, pastries and live music at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

--Spend some time with your Valentine by creating your very own wine. Bev Art Brewer and Wine Maker Supply hosts a couples’ winemaking session in Washington Heights. You can try your hand – or feet -- at a grape-stomping contest to see which couple is the juiciest.

--Calling all cocoa lovers! Sip on complimentary hot cocoa creations while exploring historic Downtown Long Grove during its free annual Cocoa Crawl . Spend $100 at any participating store or restaurant and receive an official Cocoa Crawl mug.

--Watch the Big Game on an even bigger screen. Arcada Theatre in St. Charles hosts a free super bowl watch party using its 40-foot video wall. This year’s event is also a fundraiser for former Chicago Bear Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

