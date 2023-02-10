Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
8 News Now

Mental health of working women on the decline

By Kirsten Joyce,

7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent poll found that working mothers have been diagnosed with anxiety and depression 42% more than the general population which includes their co-workers without kids and even working fathers.

There are some coping skills that can be implemented to help.

The pink-collar recession had more than two million women leaving the workforce during the pandemic to care for their kids.

While many have returned, there are lasting impacts.

The Harris Poll commissioned by CVS Health four months ago revealed 42% of working mothers have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression.

Meanwhile, 33% of women said their mental health declined in 2022.

40% of women don’t feel their mental health will return to pre-pandemic days, and 72% don’t feel supported at work.

Dr. Elizabeth Arleo is a professor of radiology at Cornell University, a working mom, and the author of the book, “First Eat Your Frog… and other pearls for professional working mothers” which offers eight lessons for working mothers.

Arleo said feelings of guilt remain for what children went through during the pandemic or didn’t get to experience in terms of milestones.

Mothers in general, still need time to heal.

Arleo said she has strategies that working mothers can implement to help heal.

“It’s best to take care of the most important thing you need to do as early as possible in the day, or the first days of the week in the time period you are considering,” she added.

This is twofold, first, it sets you up for success because no matter what happens, you’re taking care of the most important thing and second, it lessens the mental load.

Dr. Arleo’s next tip is to think of time, not as 24 hours in a day, but as a week equalling 168 hours.

That way, even if a person works 50 hours a week, and sleeps 56 hours a week you’ve still got plenty of time for other things.

“I think that this really lessens the pressure whereas you can’t have it all or do it all within 24 hours, the fact of the math is, there is time there for priorities, yourself, family, and community,” Arleo added.

A third tip is don’t let perfect be the enemy of good it’s a reminder that nothing is perfect.

Set the criteria for what you are looking to accomplish, and once you’ve met it.

Elizabeth’s book has many more tips it comes out on International Women’s Day on March 8th and is available for pre-order on amazon.

