alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman dies in city’s latest homicide
Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night. MPD says officers and fire medics were called to the 4900 of Hatton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a person has been shot. Once they arrived, they found an...
Opelika-Auburn News
Can you help Opelika police identify a suspect involved in theft from Party City?
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Party City, located at 2534 Enterprise Drive. “The suspect used cash to purchase gift cards, and when the register was open and the employee was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, multiple other charges
An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier, 20, of Auburn was arrested Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, five counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, failure to appear, and minor in possession of alcohol.
Shooting inside Chuck E Cheese’s on U.S. 280 leaves 1 wounded, 1 detained
A man was shot inside Chuck Cheese’s on U.S. 280 Sunday afternoon. Shelby County 911 received a call at 4:50 p.m. reporting a shooting inside the restaurant in Inverness. Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said both Shelby County deputies and Hoover police responded to the scene. They arrived to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
Two-vehicle crash in Lee County leads to road closure
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles in Lee County is causing a road closure, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash on Feb. 13 around 1:07 p.m. is leaving Alabama 169 near mile marker 23 completely blocked for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA troopers are on the […]
wbrc.com
Man arrested after shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Hwy. 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Sunday, Feb. 12. At 4:50 p.m., Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Hoover police officers, were dispatched to the Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280. Once on scene, deputies identified the...
alabamanews.net
Valley Grande man dies in Dallas County accident
A two-vehicle accident in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Valley Grande man. The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Dallas County 83 near Dallas County 84. Troopers say 56-year-old Robert Ingram was fatally injured when the 2000 Dodge Dakota that he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain.
Body of female discovered in Macon County remains unidentified
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are still trying to identify the body of a female located in the woods Friday, February 10, in Macon County. The female was located in the woods of County Road 2 according to Sheriff André Brunson who says at this point in the investigation foul play is suspected. Macon County Coroner […]
wdhn.com
Pedestrian killed in Pike County
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision Friday night, second driver hospitalized
An Alabama man was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle, head-on crash, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred in Dallas County at approximately 8 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on...
WSFA
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County High-Speed Pursuit ends with Arrest of Driver who had Multiple warrants, and now New charges
A high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, entered Chilton County, and ended coming to an end back in Autauga County this afternoon according to Sheriff Mark Harrell. The driver, who is now in custody, was identified as Steven Trent Owens, 27, of Deatsville. Owens is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and has outstanding felony warrants from other counties. He was booked with a bond of $22,000.
WSFA
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire. According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.
fox8live.com
Mother says sons saved her in attack: ‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA//Gray News) - A woman in Alabama is speaking out after she says a man recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage, a Montgomery resident, told WSFA she heard noises outside her house just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she said she saw someone in her truck.
WSFA
Man who murdered 92-year-old Montgomery woman gets 2 life sentences
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of brutally killing an elderly woman during a home invasion in 2017 has been found guilty and is going to prison. A Montgomery County jury convicted Rodney McQueen, 33, on two counts of capital murder. The separate counts were for a killing during a burglary and a robbery. Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines sentenced him to life in prison without parole on both counts.
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery Homicide Investigation
A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery. Montgomery Police report the body of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali was found on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a subject shot. Officials report Mahankali was found with a...
Death investigation underway in Sylacauga following shooting at apartment complex
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Sylacauga after a 34-year-old man who had been shot Sunday died a day after being transported to the hospital. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers responded to the reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. Upon arrival, officers found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” […]
