Frederick composting pilot to expand to other parts of city

Buy Now Key City Compost employee Jamie Eldridge collects buckets of compostable material from homes in Braddock Heights in April. Frederick is expanding a pilot program with Key City Compost from four city Neighborhood Advisory Councils to six. Staff file photo by Bill Green

More than halfway through its first year, Frederick’s residential composting pilot program is looking to expand into more parts of the city and increase access to its services in non-English-speaking communities.

The program has added 123 customers since beginning in June, and it is poised to spread from four Neighborhood Advisory Council districts to six in the coming year, Sustainability Manager Jenny Willoughby told the mayor and aldermen Wednesday.