St. Bernard man arrested on several narcotics charges

ST. BERNARD, La. ( WGNO ) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 50-year-old Ronald Williams on multiple narcotics charges after a home search.
Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Williams was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. Police chase ends with drugs tossed out window and car crashed in Bayou Lafourche
After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Williams’ home recovering cocaine, Tramadol, ecstasy, marijuana, hydrocodone pills and fentanyl. A fully-loaded Smith & Wesson revolver was also found in Williams possession.
Williams was booked with the following charges:
- possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
- possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
- possession with the intent to distribute MDMA Ecstasy
- possession with the intent to distribute Tramadol
- possession with the intent to distribute Hydrocodone
- illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
He was also booked on an outstanding traffic warrant out of Jefferson Parish.
Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish.
