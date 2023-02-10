Open in App
Newark, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say

By Mark Feuerborn,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNhzN_0kiRRbQQ00

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank.

Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken Dec. 8, 2022, showed the suspect walking into Newark’s Community Bank off of North 21st Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0welTt_0kiRRbQQ00
(Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Police)

The woman showed a fake passport to tellers before depositing a fraudulent check for $4,700 into a local business’s account with the bank, according to Newark police. After making the deposit, she immediately withdrew $6,000 from the same account and left.

Licking County Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information on the incident to leave an anonymous tip by calling 740-349-6888. A code system on the agency’s phone system allows the caller to stay private while also being able to claim the monetary reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State
Camera spots theft suspect leaving Columbus Meijer twice
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Stolen gun from Florida found at Eastmoor Academy, police looking for suspect
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Whitehall police arrest 3 teenage girls in stolen car
Whitehall, OH16 hours ago
Most Popular
Pickerington police report more than a dozen instances of bank fraud in 3 days
Pickerington, OH1 day ago
One suspect detained, another at large after police chase Downtown
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Police: 3 teens shot in South Linden neighborhood
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Attempted vehicle theft in Chillicothe leads to confrontation; suspects flee on foot
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Man arrested in Vinton Co. for passing fake money
Mcarthur, OH1 day ago
How to avoid scam ‘spoofing’ calls
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Chillicothe man arrested for making extremist threats
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
CPD find victims of the same east Columbus shooting two miles apart
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Teen charged in fatal west Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Circleville – Thousands of Dollars of Jewelry Stolen from Storage Lockers
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Bodycam shows Columbus police shoot man during attempted Home Depot arrest
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Olde Towne East resident upset over new police policy on abandoned cars
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Teen arrested in deadly shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Pedestrian dead after getting hit by vehicle in southeast Columbus
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
2 men shot in east Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Giamarco Sentenced to 20 years
Zanesville, OH22 hours ago
More than 800 arrested in US Marshals operation, including 119 in Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
$1 million bond set for woman charged with injuring Ohio trooper in I-71 crash
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Kayaker finds body in water Wednesday
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Scam results in $219K stolen from Hilliard
Hilliard, OH3 days ago
How to spot a scam ‘winning’ check
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Man who attempted to take Marion police officer's firearm convicted
Marion, OH3 days ago
Wooster man arrested following high-speed chase in Richland County
Wooster, OH2 days ago
Stop signs being removed in Genoa Township
Genoa Township, MI1 day ago
Victim’s family questions bond after abduction case suspect’s arrest
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Four arrested in drug bust
Bucyrus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy