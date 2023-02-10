Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank.

Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken Dec. 8, 2022, showed the suspect walking into Newark’s Community Bank off of North 21st Street.

(Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Police)

The woman showed a fake passport to tellers before depositing a fraudulent check for $4,700 into a local business’s account with the bank, according to Newark police. After making the deposit, she immediately withdrew $6,000 from the same account and left.

Licking County Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information on the incident to leave an anonymous tip by calling 740-349-6888. A code system on the agency’s phone system allows the caller to stay private while also being able to claim the monetary reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.