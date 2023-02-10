Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

City of Portland drains ODOT funds intended for homeless camp cleanup

By Elise Haas,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPc99_0kiRQ91e00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Millions of dollars are spent each year to clean up homeless camps around dangerous highways in the City of Portland. In recent months, the city has increased its camp removals in those areas.

This effort closely ties to the Emergency Declaration Mayor Wheeler issued on Feb. 4, 2022, that prohibits camping along high crash transportation corridors that currently remains in effect.

Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans

But funding trouble could mean things are about to get worse.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Portland has a deal where ODOT provides the city $2 million per year for homeless camp cleanup on ODOT Rights of Way. However, the city is already tapped out.

“The City of Portland is responsible for managing those funds over the course of the year to provide a consistent level of service,” said Don Hamilton, the spokesperson for ODOT. “Although the City has been working hard to put better tracking tools in place to manage their spending on clean-ups in the future, as of February they already spent the full $2 million for the budget period ending June 30, 2023.”

The agreement mutually supports both the State and the City as ODOT is primarily responsible for cleanups on its own property.

Mayor Wheeler’s office told KOIN 6 News that they regularly meet with ODOT and that the funding gap has been under discussion for some time.

Terrance Moses, the founder of the community-based homeless camp cleanup organization Neighbors Helping Neighbors , said he’s not surprised the city ran out of money already.

“When the city is doing their contracting, they have 10 or 12 different companies who use box trucks, who use trailers that don’t dump, and so they have to bag up everything and they spend the majority of their day in one place,” said Terrance Moses. “That’s how it becomes expensive.”

Moses went on to say that because his nonprofit is volunteer-based, his group can clean up garbage at a fraction of the cost of city crews. Although he did acknowledge that the city has ramped up clean-up efforts, leaving less work for his nonprofit to do.

ODOT has spent $8 million over the past four years on camping clean-up activities on ODOT’s Rights of Way.

ODOT is currently in the process of reducing spending to address declining gas tax revenues.

“Funding for the camp removals comes from the same sources as our snow removal, guardrail and pothole repair and other road maintenance services, so ODOT does not have additional State Gas Tax funding to contribute at this time,” Hamilton said.

ODOT’s Intergovernmental Agreement with the city allows them to continue cleaning up camps on ODOT property at the city’s expense if they choose to do so.

“But our agency cannot reimburse them beyond the $2 million per year provided for in our agreement,” Hamilton said.

Recently, the mayor met with Gov. Kotek to inform her of the situation. Her team is working with ODOT and others on the next steps.

Camp removals in Portland on city land are not impacted by this issue.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR
Derelict boats are a growing Portland eyesore, but state and local officials are working to get rid of them
Portland, OR15 hours ago
Veteran housing construction to begin in Salem this month
Salem, OR15 hours ago
Only you can help make Wilson River Highway safer
Banks, OR2 days ago
Most Popular
Looking forward: City leaders share plans for 14-acre NW Portland post office space
Portland, OR15 hours ago
Only about half of Oregonians confident in knowledge of where their water comes from
Portland, OR1 day ago
Montana sues Portland over fossil fuel transportation
Portland, OR16 hours ago
New Commissioner Rene Gonzalez bans Portland Street Response from distributing tents
Portland, OR1 day ago
Clark County residents object to proposed concrete plant near established neighborhood
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Albina, North Portland libraries to close for expansion construction
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland leaders react to tent distribution halt, question timing of decision
Portland, OR1 day ago
How to get a REAL ID in Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
Montana Sues Portland, Oregon Due To Blocking Fuel Transport
Portland, OR1 day ago
Expert talks eco-friendly school bus, student success connection
Portland, OR19 hours ago
9 Portland Apartments Under $900 a Month
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Push to ban gas stoves reignites debate in Oregon
Portland, OR1 day ago
Wednesday in Portland: TriMet bus crash in NE Portland kills pedestrian and more top stories
Portland, OR1 day ago
10 Portland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Portland, OR1 day ago
‘A tale of two extremes’: How changing climate impacts Oregon’s wine industry
Portland, OR22 hours ago
TriMet bus strikes, kills pedestrian near Gateway Transit Center
Portland, OR2 days ago
Tigard seniors fight as affordable housing expires
Tigard, OR2 days ago
FATAL CRASH IN NORTHEAST PORTLAND, OREGON
Portland, OR2 days ago
Multnomah County Declares Weather State Of Emergency, To Open Shelters
Portland, OR3 days ago
‘It’s unfortunate:’ Portland teachers anticipate budget cuts in 2023-24 school year
Portland, OR16 hours ago
What's Happening
Canby, OR23 hours ago
Kohr Explores: Hundred of beers on tap at ilani BrewFest
Ridgefield, WA1 day ago
Montana, energy groups sue Portland for blocking energy infrastructure
Portland, OR2 days ago
Oregon LGBTQ+ Caucus denounces new Archdiocese of Portland gender policy
Portland, OR19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy