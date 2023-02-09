Read full article on original website
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Chiefs Quarterback Announces Retirement Following Super Bowl LVII
Chad Henne is retiring as a Super Bowl champion. The Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback announced his retirement after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. It's Henne's second-career Super Bowl, both won with the Chiefs, over his 15-year ...
Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick
PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
Cowboys Rumors, Trade For Mike Evans Or Keenan Allen, Tony Pollard, Trade Targets & 2023 Free Agents
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 7:07 PMCowboys Report by Chat Sportsu200bWho wins the NFC East next year? Type ‘NYG’ for the Giants, Type ‘WAS’ for the Commanders, Type ‘DAL’ for the Cowboys & Type ‘PHI’ for the Eagles.
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Pittsburgh offensive tackle Carter Warren.
After learning from Andy Reid, Matt Nagy gets to ‘cherish’ Super Bowl
PHOENIX — As a former head coach, Matt Nagy paid attention to Andy Reid, his Chiefs boss, in the two weeks leading up to Sunday’s 38-35 Super Bowl win. He knows how hard it is to be in charge — Nagy coached the Bears from 2018-21 — and wanted to see how Reid handled the biggest game in football.
Cowboys news: Lessons to be learned from the 2023 Super Bowl participants
McCarthy can learn a thing or two from these 2023 Super Bowl-contending coaches. Reid separates from the coaching pack is with excellent second-half clock management. Sirianni’s strength is clearly his fourth-down decision making. With 32 fourth down attempts in 2022, the Eagles are fourth-highest in fourth down attempts. Their...
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade back and get Jalen Carter
The latest mock draft from SB Nation is out, and they have the Chicago Bears going in a popular direction by trading back off their first overall selection. I don’t see any scenario the Bears stand pat and pick at one, so let’s examine what the Mothership has the Bears doing here.
Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl Champion
As Jalen Hurts’ final heave fell incomplete and the confetti started flying, several Chicago Bears fans came to a realization that shook them to their core. They sunk into their sofas as they reflected on one fact that is now a reality. Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl Champion.
2023 Super Bowl was decided by the NFL’s stupidest rule
It comes as little surprise that Super Bowl 57 was mired in an officiating controversy. No matter what commissioner Roger Goodell says, officiating continues to be inconsistent and incredibly impactful on the game of football. At this point, it almost seems inevitable that at least one call or non-call will be hotly debated when the clock strikes zero, but for it to happen on the biggest stage and essentially end the game is a particularly disastrous outcomes for the NFL—and the Philadelphia Eagles.
This video of rookie D’Angelo Russell wishing to play with LeBron, Anthony Davis will make you smile
D’Angelo Russell’s return to Los Angeles in the past week was the perfect feel-good medicine for the Lakers in the midst of a wildly frustrating season. D’Lo was a fan favorite during his time in purple and gold and remained as much across his multiple stops with other franchises in the years since.
Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage
Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
Super Bad Super Bowl takes
Maybe it’s because the Eagles and Chiefs are both 1 seeds, so there’s no huge underdog angle. Maybe it’s because both franchises have won the Super Bowl in recent years, so there’s no starving fanbase to feed. Whatever it is, it feels like there is a low volume of bad takes this year. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining about it.
The Splash Zone 2/13/23: Dolphins coaching staff should come in to focus soon
The Miami Dolphins defensive coaching staff is missing some coaches, but they should be filled sooner rather than later. The Dolphins have had to wait on Vic Fangio to officially become the team’s defensive coordinator, due to him working with Philadelphia Eagles as they prepared for the Super Bowl. But Fangio will take the role today and he should begin filling out his defensive staff. The team will interview Chargers assistant Tom Donatell for their secondary coach job. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see his father, Ed Donatell, be part of the Dolphins staff too.
