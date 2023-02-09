ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick

PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
CHICAGO, IL
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Pittsburgh offensive tackle Carter Warren.
PITTSBURGH, PA
After learning from Andy Reid, Matt Nagy gets to ‘cherish’ Super Bowl

PHOENIX — As a former head coach, Matt Nagy paid attention to Andy Reid, his Chiefs boss, in the two weeks leading up to Sunday’s 38-35 Super Bowl win. He knows how hard it is to be in charge — Nagy coached the Bears from 2018-21 — and wanted to see how Reid handled the biggest game in football.
Cowboys news: Lessons to be learned from the 2023 Super Bowl participants

McCarthy can learn a thing or two from these 2023 Super Bowl-contending coaches. Reid separates from the coaching pack is with excellent second-half clock management. Sirianni’s strength is clearly his fourth-down decision making. With 32 fourth down attempts in 2022, the Eagles are fourth-highest in fourth down attempts. Their...
Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade back and get Jalen Carter

The latest mock draft from SB Nation is out, and they have the Chicago Bears going in a popular direction by trading back off their first overall selection. I don’t see any scenario the Bears stand pat and pick at one, so let’s examine what the Mothership has the Bears doing here.
CHICAGO, IL
Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl Champion

As Jalen Hurts’ final heave fell incomplete and the confetti started flying, several Chicago Bears fans came to a realization that shook them to their core. They sunk into their sofas as they reflected on one fact that is now a reality. Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl Champion.
CHICAGO, IL
2023 Super Bowl was decided by the NFL’s stupidest rule

It comes as little surprise that Super Bowl 57 was mired in an officiating controversy. No matter what commissioner Roger Goodell says, officiating continues to be inconsistent and incredibly impactful on the game of football. At this point, it almost seems inevitable that at least one call or non-call will be hotly debated when the clock strikes zero, but for it to happen on the biggest stage and essentially end the game is a particularly disastrous outcomes for the NFL—and the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage

Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
HOUSTON, TX
Super Bad Super Bowl takes

Maybe it’s because the Eagles and Chiefs are both 1 seeds, so there’s no huge underdog angle. Maybe it’s because both franchises have won the Super Bowl in recent years, so there’s no starving fanbase to feed. Whatever it is, it feels like there is a low volume of bad takes this year. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining about it.
The Splash Zone 2/13/23: Dolphins coaching staff should come in to focus soon

The Miami Dolphins defensive coaching staff is missing some coaches, but they should be filled sooner rather than later. The Dolphins have had to wait on Vic Fangio to officially become the team’s defensive coordinator, due to him working with Philadelphia Eagles as they prepared for the Super Bowl. But Fangio will take the role today and he should begin filling out his defensive staff. The team will interview Chargers assistant Tom Donatell for their secondary coach job. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see his father, Ed Donatell, be part of the Dolphins staff too.

