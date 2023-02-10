India's Ravindra Jadeja has been cleared after footage showed spinner applying 'pain-relief cream'

A questionable moment involving India star Ravindra Jadeja has sparked debate on social media, with former Australia and England stars Tim Paine, Michael Clarke and Michael Vaughan weighing in on the row.

However the Indian spinner has been given the all-clear by the ICC for using a cream on his finger that the Indian side claimed was for pain relief.

During his five-wicket tear on Day One in Nagpur, the spin bowler was seen approaching a teammate and appeared to take something off the hand of one of his teammates.

He then rubbed his hands and spin finger near and around the ball, although it remains unclear what exactly happened.

Footage of the moment that occurred while Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb were at the crease was widely shared on social media, and Paine responded by tweeting: 'Interesting.'

Ashes winning captain Vaughan also demanded answers from cricket officials after reviewing the footage.

However Clarke, who scored a famous century on debut in India but was dropped from the commentary team because of his wild confrontation with girlfriend Jade Yarbrough and television personality Karl Stefanovic defended the Indian spinner.

'He's bowling so much so he's probably got a blister or cut on that finger.' Clarke said on radio.

'What he should have done there, he should have given the ball to the umpire and stand in front of the umpire while he was putting it on his finger.

'I don't look at that and think it's a thing.

'I just wish he didn't have the ball in his hand. If he chucks the ball to the umpire and does that I don't think there's any comment made about that. It's just the perception.

'I don't think there's anything to it. I could be 100 per cent wrong.'

Indian team management told ICC match referee Andy Pycroft that Ravindra Jadeja was applying pain-relief cream to the index finger of his bowling hand. No charge has been laid.

'While the incident triggered debates on social and mainstream media, it is learned that the Australia team had not brought the matter to the attention of the match referee,' an ICC report on the incident said.

'According to the playing conditions, the match referee can independently probe such incidents without needing a complaint to be lodged. And under the Laws of Cricket, the bowler needs the umpire’s permission to apply any sort of substance on their hands to ensure the condition of the ball remains unaffected.'

'What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this …' he tweeted.

Jadeja finished the innings with figures of 5-42 with the tourists bowled out for 177. India wrapped up Day One with a total of 1-77.

After electing to bat first on a turning pitch at VCA Stadium, Pat Cummins' team were skittled for 177 in 64 overs, before India raced to 1-76 at stumps.

India captain Rohit Sharma (56 no) belted Cummins for 13 runs off the first over in an ominous start to the home side's innings.

Cummins and Scott Boland, in his first Test outside of Australia, are the visitors' only quicks as selectors opted to pick debutant spinner Todd Murphy (1-13) to partner star veteran Nathan Lyon.

Young Victorian Murphy, who is Australia's 465th Test player, claimed his maiden international wicket just before stumps, hanging onto a catch off his own bowling to dismiss KL Rahul (20).

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (0 no) was sent out as a nightwatchman, surviving the last over.

Australia's vulnerabilities facing the turning ball were badly exposed as they lost eight wickets to spin, with star allrounder Ravi Jadeja taking 5-42.