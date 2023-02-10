Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Police: 4 teens attack, rob person in Center City

By Nina Baratti,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVz5A_0kiRP93r00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are looking for four teenage boys who investigators said were caught on camera beating up a person and stealing their belongings.

The incident happened Sunday shortly after 7 p.m. night in Center City .

Investigators say the 30-year-old was walking down Addison Street, near South 18th and Lombard streets, when four teens came up behind them, pushed them to the ground and kicked them several times.

They had several injuries to their face, according to officials.

After stealing the victim's items, police say the boys then used their credit cards.

Police released video footage below of the suspects in South Philadelphia at the Rite Aid at Broad and Christian streets, as well as the Chipotle at Broad and Carpenter streets.

Anyone with any information about these suspects should call 911. People can submit tips by calling or texting 215-686-8477, or submitting a tip anonymously online .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Hunting Park McDonald's shooting surveillance video released
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
What we know about Miles Pfeffer, teen charged with killing Temple University police officer
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Man visiting girlfriend shot during Logan carjacking, suspect remains on the loose
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Man forced to withdraw cash at gunpoint in Old City
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
‘Hero with no cape’: Family, colleagues mourn Temple police officer killed in line of duty
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Video of Male Wanted For Kensington Area Murder Released
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Head of Philadelphia FBI shoots ‘aggressive’ dog in Center City
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Pipe bomb found in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
21-year-old Norristown man killed, multiple injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash
Norristown, PA1 day ago
Suspect, 18, to be charged with murder in Temple University officer's shooting death, DA says
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Man shot 20 times, killed in West Philadelphia; 2 suspects at large
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Crime Fighters: Who killed Kenneth Jones?
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Wanted: Suspect for Arson in the 39th District [VIDEO]
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man shoots driver over parking spot, faces murder charges
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Melany Nelson: Changing the game by providing compassionate support to crime survivors
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Gunfire in Philadelphia shootout left suspect shot; 2 men being charged: reports
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Group of teens sought by police after shooting near Penn's Landing that left 2 injured
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Suspects in custody following shooting in Chinatown
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
3-Year-Old Found Dead, Bruised In Philadelphia Bathtub: Police
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Suspect shot after gunfire in Philadelphia's Chinatown; 2 men being charged
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Hunting Park McDonald’s peppered with gunfire
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Woman found dead inside bedroom of North Philadelphia residence, police say
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
2 dead in separate Philadelphia double shootings; bullets fly into home in Mantua
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
POLICE MAKE ARREST IN DOMESTIC INCIDENT INVOLVING A WEAPON – WILMINGTON
Wilmington, DE4 days ago
Philadelphia teens see impacts of gun violence with funeral home visit
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy