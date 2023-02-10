Police: 4 teens attack, rob person in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are looking for four teenage boys who investigators said were caught on camera beating up a person and stealing their belongings.

The incident happened Sunday shortly after 7 p.m. night in Center City .

Investigators say the 30-year-old was walking down Addison Street, near South 18th and Lombard streets, when four teens came up behind them, pushed them to the ground and kicked them several times.

They had several injuries to their face, according to officials.

After stealing the victim's items, police say the boys then used their credit cards.

Police released video footage below of the suspects in South Philadelphia at the Rite Aid at Broad and Christian streets, as well as the Chipotle at Broad and Carpenter streets.

Anyone with any information about these suspects should call 911. People can submit tips by calling or texting 215-686-8477, or submitting a tip anonymously online .