Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

NYC prisons oversight board head to resign in protest of limits to jail video access

By Curtis Brodner,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXaAd_0kiRObg100

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The executive director of the New York City Board of Correction, the oversight body tasked with monitoring the Department of Correction, plans to resign in protest after the agency abruptly limited access to video from city prisons.

Amanda Masters plans to step down from her position in March, City & State New York reported citing multiple anonymous sources.

DOC Commissioner Louis Molina announced new limits to when and where the BOC can access video from jails in mid-January.

The nine-member board is still able to review video from security, body and handheld cameras if they request to do so within business hours at a designated location, but they no longer have at-will access to footage and can’t monitor surveillance cameras live.

The BOC said the revocation is “at odds with the New York City Charter,” which guarantees the board access to “all books, records, documents, and papers of the Department for the evaluation of departmental performance.”

The change came after NY1 aired a story about a man who died on Rikers Island that featured body camera footage obtained via Freedom of Information Law request to the BOC.

Rikers Island has become notorious for a high death rate that has raised concerns about DOC negligence and conditions in New York City prisons.

Nineteen people died in DOC custody or shortly after being released in 2022 out of an average daily population of almost 6,000 prisoners.

That’s the highest death rate in New York City prisons in over a quarter century.

The Board of Correction is responsible for investigating the deaths, and the DOC’s revocation could delay probes as investigators are now forced to jump through hoops to review video.

The change could also create opportunities for video to be withheld without the BOC’s knowledge, as camera feeds can no longer be monitored live.

“Viewing real-time video footage from the jails allows BOC to immediately dispatch field staff to address situations like impending riots, to investigate deaths in custody, and to monitor the conditions in the jails.” said the Legal Aid Society, a non-profit that represents many incarcerated New Yorkers, in a statement. “The Mayor’s ham-fisted move serves no purpose except to hide the violence, chaos and mismanagement that pervades his jails and endangers our incarcerated clients every day."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY
NYC education panel approves $43 million contract to lock, monitor school entrances
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Former Bronx high school dean indicted for fatal gang shooting
Bronx, NY17 hours ago
Homeless man with over 30 priors charged for trying to rape woman in Queens bathroom
Queens, NY22 hours ago
Most Popular
Boys, 16 and 13, stabbed on E. Harlem basketball court: police
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Group of 6 beats, stabs, shoots at boy on Bronx street
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man charged in alleged crowbar attack of food vendor at Lower Manhattan park
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Woman is dragged, beaten by man who followed her onto Manhattan elevator
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man, 68, arrested for aiming assault rifle, threatening to shoot Brooklyn grocery clerk
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn Yeshiva goes on lockdown after man barricades himself in apartment nearby: report
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
Teen sought for pulling gun on fellow student at NYC high school: police
New York City, NY3 days ago
Family of deliveryman in coma questions NYPD pursuit of rampaging U-Haul driver
New York City, NY2 days ago
Brooklyn thief robs FedEx worker of $1K iPhone
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Man slashes teens in heart of Times Square
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man struck in eye in Queens double shooting; gunman at large
Queens, NY1 day ago
Cops searching for man who groped woman, 25, on Bronx street
Bronx, NY14 hours ago
Shootings leave 2 dead in Manhattan, the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NYC elevator attack: Man forces woman, 19, to remove pants, punches her
New York City, NY1 day ago
SAVED! Central Park boathouse to reopen this summer under new management
New York City, NY22 hours ago
NJ man, 76, charged for hiding dead sister's remains in home: prosecutor
Westwood, NJ1 day ago
Power outage reported at JFK's Terminal 1 after fire, 'electrical panel failure,' flights affected
New York City, NY19 hours ago
NJ man charged with kidnapping after cops saw victim 'dragged' behind building: police
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Masked man chats up Brooklyn hotel worker, then robs her at gunpoint: police
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Bally's in talks to open potential casino at Trump golf course in the Bronx
Bronx, NY4 days ago
NJ gym owner accused of stealing from cars of clients after GoPro bust: 'We watched this guy'
Midland Park, NJ21 hours ago
Cops ID suspect in shooting aboard SoHo subway train
New York City, NY2 days ago
Suspects spray Manhattan smoke shop worker with 'unknown substance,' steal $300 in weed
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
NJ teacher on leave after 'inappropriate' images shown in class: superintendent
Paramus, NJ1 day ago
3rd legal cannabis dispensary opens in NYC, profits will go to non-profit for formerly incarcerated people
New York City, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy