The rise of ChatGPT has put tremendous pressure on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to develop AI products of its own. In the its latest earnings call, management gave investors insight into the company's latest artificial intelligence products. This video takes a deep dive into Alphabet's fourth-quarter earnings to provide details about what's going on with Alphabet stock.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 7, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 9, 2023.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.