The week in whoppers: The NYT’s pulled punches on Biden, Rep. Raskin’s Hunter blinders and more

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions This comment:

“My colleagues have tried to whip up a faux scandal about this two-day lapse in their ability to spread Hunter Biden propaganda.”

— Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Wednesday

We say: You just can’t pack more lies in a sentence than this from the House’s Twitter hearing . When the platform, egged on by the feds , squelched our Hunter Biden reporting right before the 2020 election, voters were deprived of key info that might’ve affected their vote and changed the results. That’s a “faux scandal”? It was a two- week lockout, by the way , not “two days.” And it was anything but “propaganda”: Even Hunter Biden admits the laptop was his — and, thus, the reporting accurate.

“The president’s speech contained no outright falsehoods, but at times omitted crucial context or exaggerated the facts.”

— The New York Times, Wednesday

We say: Talk about understatement ! Barely anything President Biden said in his State of the Union Address was true , yet the Times can’t bring itself to say that flat-out. Yes, some of his statements may have been based on kernels of truth, but he so wildly twisted them out of shape they became little different from “outright” lies. And remember: The Gray Lady never hesitated to call Donald Trump a liar (sometimes even when he told the truth).

“Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.”

— President Biden, Tuesday

We say: Biden knows full well that GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy took cuts to Social Security and Medicaid “off the table,” yet he nonetheless tried to scare the public (and goad Republicans) with this outrageous fib. Ironically, Biden himself once pushed to sunset these and other programs. The idea is to force Congress to make them sustainable, long-term: Social Security’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance fund won’t be able to pay full benefits as of 2035; Medicare, 2028.

Here's an effective talking point on the GOP's War on Education. 👇



Republican governors like Ron Desantis are making it a FELONY to teach kids about Rosa Parks.



Pass it on. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) February 4, 2023

We say: Activists on the left — like writer, podcaster and ex-Lincoln Project adviser Rachel Bitecofer — are intent on spreading disinfo . Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t made it illegal (let alone a felony!) to teach kids about civil-rights heroine Rosa Parks; far from it. Indeed, teaching black history is required in his state. (Which is why Twitter slapped a warning on the tweet.)

“Tyre Nichols . . . [was] killed by white supremacy.”

— Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Monday

We say: Five black — not white — cops were charged with murdering Tyre Nichols.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board