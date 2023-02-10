Open in App
CBS New York

Safety warning issued about strollers after baby's death

By CBS New York Team,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8Y0y_0kiRJW6d00

Warning of entrapment hazard with Baby Trend stroller 00:34

NEW YORK -- A safety warning about certain strollers has been issued after one child died and another was hurt.

It concerns Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers.

The company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission say a child's head or neck could become trapped between the pivoting front canopy and the arm rest or seat back.

Baby Trend says a 14-month-old died of asphyxiation and a 17-month-old suffered neck bruises.

The canopy should be removed when not in use.

For more information, click here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gloria Ramirez's blood was reported to be so toxic it cleared the ER within 45 minutes of her being admitted.
Riverside, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy