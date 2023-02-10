Missing-Endangered Man, Last Seen In Port Richey Has Been Found Safe

Jonathan Jones (PSO)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla – 25-year-old Jonathan Jones has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Jonathan Jones, a missing-endangered 25-year-old.

Deputies say Jones is 6’3″ and around 230 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jones was last seen on Feb. 8, around 11:30 a.m., in the 8200 block area of Alnwick Cir. in Port Richey, wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown velcro sandals.

Jones may be driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with FL tag JMRB79.

