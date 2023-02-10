Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

By Doug Farrar,

11 days ago
You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.

It didn’t work out the way Mahomes predicted — the Patriots won, 24-21. We expect that Mahomes’ prediction for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against this same Eagles franchise would not be quite as friendly.

