No legal authority to stop South Memphis EtO emissions, Health Department says

After two environmental groups asked the Shelby County Health Department to use its emergency powers and reduce emissions at a South Memphis facility, the Health Department said Thursday, Feb. 9, it can’t take action without stricter federal regulations.

The Southern Environmental Law Center and Memphis Community Against Pollution sent the petition to the health department earlier this week, urging it to force Sterilization Services of Tennessee to reduce its ethylene oxide emissions, or shut the facility down altogether.

In its petition, the two environmental advocacy groups cited Memphis ordinances that direct the Shelby County health officer to act when air pollution “creates an emergency requiring immediate action to protect human health or safety.”

“Every day, the Sterilization Services of Tennessee facility is pumping more toxic ethylene oxide into the air in South Memphis,” said KeShaun Pearson, cofounder and board president of Memphis Community Against Pollution. “Residents who are forced to ingest this cancer-causing pollution should not have to wait for the EPA to step in — they deserve swift action from our local agencies now.”

According to a recently released scientific report, EtO contributes to an estimated 82% of cancer cases in the South Memphis census tract around Sterilization Services. The facility, located on Florida Street, sterilizes medical equipment using the chemical.

In 2016, the EPA learned that the chemical is about 60 times more carcinogenic than previously understood; in mid-2022, Memphians learned that the local facility is one of the highest-risk EtO-emitters the country.

A draft of new federal rules is expected this spring, but a lawsuit filed in December alleges that the EPA is already years overdue in updating its regulations.

In a press release, the Shelby County Health Department said it’s working with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Tennessee Department of Health to address residents’ concerns. But, until the EPA approves new emission regulations, the health department said it can’t force the facility to take additional action.

The Memphis City Council urged Sterilization Services of Tennessee to voluntarily reduce its EtO emissions in January. The company has lowered emissions for at least one of its other locations near Atlanta and Richmond, Virginia, but hasn’t taken action at its Memphis facility.

Sterilization Services of Tennessee refused to comment for this article.

While the EPA drafts new emissions regulations, the Shelby County Health Department has requested a federal assessment of health risks related to EtO and other chemicals surrounding the facility, as well as a cancer cluster study from the state health department.

“The people of South Memphis face inequitable health, social and environmental conditions in comparison to many other parts of Shelby County,” Dr. Michelle Taylor, health department director, said in a statement. “Achieving environmental justice is a part of Shelby County Health Department’s mission to promote, protect and improve the health of all in Shelby County.”