Pamela Anderson Flirts With Married Ex-Husband Tommy Lee, Calls Him Her 'True Love' In Shocking Leaked Text Messages

mega

Pamela Anderson sparked rumors that she may still have hopes of winning ex-husband Tommy Lee back after several of her suggestive text messages to the married rock star were leaked.

The former Playboy model contacted the Mötley Crüe drummer before the release of her bombshell memoir and her following Netflix documentary, reminiscing on their past relationship, their children and her current feelings for him.

mega

Anderson called Lee her "one true love" in one of the messages, per Radar . She also recalled how "cute" their family used to be when their two kids — they share 26-year-old Brandon and 25-year-old Dylan — were babies.

Another text revealed Anderson confessing that she believed that the paparazzi "tore" them apart as a couple, and that she regrets any "pain" that she caused him over the years.

mega

A source close to both Lee and Anderson claimed the Baywatch star has been constantly texting her ex ever since he got engaged to his now-wife, Brittany Furlan , who he tied the knot with in 2019.

Another source noted they believe the continued texts are an active attempt to break up his marriage . Lee has allegedly not replied to any of the text messages.

mega

Despite Anderson's flirty messages to her ex, the musician's current wife took to TikTok to assure fans she doesn't "sweat the comments" from people who don't know her or the ins and outs of her relationship.

"I just wanted to come on here and let you know I’m okay because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice and I’m good, don’t worry," she said in the early February video. "And don’t worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they’re saying … I don’t live in that world."

She added that she's "lucky" to have a "loving husband who honestly laughs all this stuff off," and that fans don't need to be concerned about her.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!