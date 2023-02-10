Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs.

Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from a traffic stop that happened on Feb. 6 around 1:30 a.m. by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

During the traffic stop, K9 Sasha was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. Deputies located approximately 24 grams of methamphetamines.

Since December 1, through various traffic stops, Deputy K9 Sasha has aided in recovering approximately 126 grams of various narcotics including meth, mollie and marijuana. There have also been three vehicles, four guns and over $18,000 in money seized. She has assisted in 20 different drug paraphernalia charges and tracked one suspect.

