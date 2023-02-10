Open in App
Snow Hill, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

By Jason O. Boyd,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfeGq_0kiRDKG500

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs.

Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from a traffic stop that happened on Feb. 6 around 1:30 a.m. by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

During the traffic stop, K9 Sasha was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. Deputies located approximately 24 grams of methamphetamines.

Since December 1, through various traffic stops, Deputy K9 Sasha has aided in recovering approximately 126 grams of various narcotics including meth, mollie and marijuana. There have also been three vehicles, four guns and over $18,000 in money seized. She has assisted in 20 different drug paraphernalia charges and tracked one suspect.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Drug investigation leads to arrest in Pitt County
Greenville, NC17 hours ago
Road rage shooting leads to woman's arrest
Kinston, NC4 hours ago
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges
Greenville, NC17 hours ago
Woman arrested after road rage incident
Hobgood, NC3 hours ago
Warsaw police investigating two drive-by shootings
Warsaw, NC22 hours ago
Driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after striking, injuring bicyclist
Havelock, NC1 day ago
3 suspects caught after chase on I-540 in Raleigh; driver charged
Raleigh, NC18 hours ago
Three arrested in Kinston in separate criminal cases
Kinston, NC2 days ago
Deputies: Woman safe after getting kidnapped at gunpoint, search underway for 'armed and dangerous' man
Conetoe, NC19 hours ago
Teen arrested for Pitt County grocery store shooting
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Police: Man intentionally struck girlfriend with car in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
10-year-old identified as responsible for most recent vandalism at Art 105
Kinston, NC1 day ago
Town of Kenly hires new police chief months after department resigns
Kenly, NC18 hours ago
Two facing charges after shooting at Pitt County business
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Police investigating after two stolen dogs found dead in Virginia
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
Man receives four life sentences for Enfield quadruple murder in 2017, another murder in 2018, deputies say
Enfield, NC1 day ago
Man arrested after Raleigh police say he had gun at an elementary school
Raleigh, NC15 hours ago
Rocky Mount man charged after child, 6, took a handgun to school
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
Woman in critical condition after boyfriend intentionally hit her with his car, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
Halifax County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect who stole utility trailer
Roanoke Rapids, NC3 days ago
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in shooting
Jacksonville, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy