New York Post

NYPD putting more cops into NYC schools as nearby violence surges

By Bernadette Hogan, Craig McCarthy, Allie Griffin,

7 days ago

The NYPD is beefing up its presence at city schools in the wake of a recent string of shootings and other acts of violence near campuses, The Post has learned.

Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey ordered all precinct commanders Thursday to increase their youth coordination officer (YCO) units to six officers with a sergeant assigned to supervise each unit, according to a memo obtained by The Post.

The program, launched under former Mayor Bill de Blasio , initially called for 350 YCOs. Thursday’s move bumps that up to 462 — six YCOs in each precinct across the five boroughs.

The chief also ordered cops to be pulled from administrative duties, dubbed an “All-Out,” to provide extra security during dismissals at “problematic schools.”

The NYPD annually pulls cops from behind desks for “Summer All Out” to stem the warm-weather increase in shootings .

The measure, which was “due to the recent violence in the vicinity of schools, will be overseen by Chief of Patrol John Chell and the Chief of Housing Martine Materasso, the memo says.

Cops must enter schools and make contact with School Safety Officers or staff if none are assigned.

The NYPD will also provide extra security during dismissals at “problematic schools.”
G.N.Miller/NYPost
A shooting occurred Wednesday outside a Brooklyn school.
Gregory P. Mango

Maddrey also ordered Chief of Transit Michael Kemper to “ensure that Transit District School Safety Teams are being strategically deployed.”

The move comes a day after two teens and a security guard were shot outside a Brooklyn high school . The 37-year-old school guard jumped in to stop a street brawl among a large group of youths when he was grazed by a bullet in the neck.

NYPD responds to a report of a razor blade attacks at the NYPD responding to the High School for Environmental Studies in Manhattan on May 20, 2022.
Daniel William McKnight for NY Post
Student’s at Staten Island’s Susan Wagner school leaving the school after another incident in 2021.
whitew

The teens, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were struck by stray bullets in the right leg and left thigh, cops and police sources said.

Two days earlier, a 17-year-old girl was blasted in the stomach and a 19-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a masked gunman a block away from their Williamsburg high school campus.

And weeks before that, a 13-year-old boy was charged for opening fire on two teenage students outside Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, Queens. A 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg and a 14-year-old girl in the ankle while waiting for a bus.

A growing number of teens are being blasted by bullets — typically by other trigger-happy teens across the Big Apple, in an alarming uptick The Post reported in December.

