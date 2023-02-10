NYPD putting more cops into NYC schools as nearby violence surges
By Bernadette Hogan, Craig McCarthy, Allie Griffin,
7 days ago
The NYPD is beefing up its presence at city schools in the wake of a recent string of shootings and other acts of violence near campuses, The Post has learned.
Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey ordered all precinct commanders Thursday to increase their youth coordination officer (YCO) units to six officers with a sergeant assigned to supervise each unit, according to a memo obtained by The Post.
The teens, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were struck by stray bullets in the right leg and left thigh, cops and police sources said.
Two days earlier, a 17-year-old girl was blasted in the stomach and a 19-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a masked gunman a block away from their Williamsburg high school campus.
And weeks before that, a 13-year-old boy was charged for opening fire on two teenage students outside Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, Queens. A 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg and a 14-year-old girl in the ankle while waiting for a bus.
A growing number of teens are being blasted by bullets — typically by other trigger-happy teens across the Big Apple, in an alarming uptick The Post reported in December.
