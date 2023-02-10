Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
LonghornsCountry

LOOK: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Cuts Signature Mullet

By Matt Galatzan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEoyD_0kiR8ImB00

The Longhorns starting quarterback once had arguably the most unique look in college football. Now, he has made a drastic change.

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has always been known for his NFL-level arm talent.

But ever since his days at Southlake Carroll (TX), he has also been known for something else - his signature mullet.

Now, that mullet, which has been part of Ewers' identity both as a person and as a player for nearly his entire football career, is gone, with the rising sophomore electing to make a drastic change to his look.

View the original article to see embedded media.

That unique look at one time was a driving force in Ewers' NIL opportunities, helping to land him a deal with Wrangler ahead of the 2022 season.

"He obviously has an interesting look," said Johnny Meagher, the Senior Director of Marketing for Wrangler said in an interview with 247Sports “I wouldn’t say that’s the reason we chose him. But he obviously stands out. The mullet is on trend right now. He’s got a swagger to him.”

With the mullet now a thing of the past, Ewers' NIL opportunities may or may not change going forward.

But with another full offseason and s pring football camp under Steve Sarkisian , Ewers now gets a fresh start both on the field, and in the looks department.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Lone Star Showdown Renewal at Kyle Field? 'News to Me' Says Longhorns AD Del Conte
Austin, TX1 hour ago
8 Texas Football Coaches Receive Contract Extensions
Austin, TX21 hours ago
Texas AD Chris Del Conte Reveals Fate of Longhorn Network After SEC Move
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte Answers Future SEC Scheduling Questions
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks: Texas’ Next Superstar?
Austin, TX1 day ago
Longhorns Seeking First Win in Midweek Game Against TAMUCC
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Longhorns Among Top Five Highest Recruiting Budgets
Austin, TX1 day ago
Iconic Longhorns Figure Red McCombs Passes Away at 95
Austin, TX1 day ago
Does Fired Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Already Have Power 5 Options?
Austin, TX1 day ago
Longhorns, 3 Other Big 12 Teams Drop in AP Top 25 Rankings
Austin, TX1 day ago
Defensive Woes Haunt Texas in 12-2 Vanderbilt Loss
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy