LOOK: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Cuts Signature Mullet

The Longhorns starting quarterback once had arguably the most unique look in college football. Now, he has made a drastic change.

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has always been known for his NFL-level arm talent.

But ever since his days at Southlake Carroll (TX), he has also been known for something else - his signature mullet.

Now, that mullet, which has been part of Ewers' identity both as a person and as a player for nearly his entire football career, is gone, with the rising sophomore electing to make a drastic change to his look.

View the original article to see embedded media.

That unique look at one time was a driving force in Ewers' NIL opportunities, helping to land him a deal with Wrangler ahead of the 2022 season.

"He obviously has an interesting look," said Johnny Meagher, the Senior Director of Marketing for Wrangler said in an interview with 247Sports “I wouldn’t say that’s the reason we chose him. But he obviously stands out. The mullet is on trend right now. He’s got a swagger to him.”

With the mullet now a thing of the past, Ewers' NIL opportunities may or may not change going forward.

But with another full offseason and s pring football camp under Steve Sarkisian , Ewers now gets a fresh start both on the field, and in the looks department.

