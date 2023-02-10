These Three Clubs From Top Brands Are Worth Considering for 2023

Tour Experience Golf suggests a driver, fairway wood and iron that golfers should consider for their next fitting session.

Equipment companies continue to develop new technologies in clubs that can enhance golfers' shotmaking and enjoyment.

The guys from Tour Experience Golf , a Club Champion company, are in the business of clubfitting and knowing everything about the latest and greatest in equipment, and recommend a look at Callaway's new Paradym driver, Titleist's TSR2 fairway woods and Ping's G430 irons.

What makes those clubs worthy of a spot in your bag? In a video created for Sports Illustrated , they make their picks above.